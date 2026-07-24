5 dairy-free yogurts worth adding to your kitchen
What's the story
Plant-based yogurts are becoming increasingly popular as a dairy alternative, particularly for those who want to avoid animal products. They are made from a variety of plant sources, including soy, almond, coconut, and oat. These yogurts provide a variety of flavors and nutritional benefits, making them an attractive option for many. Here are five plant-based yogurts that stand out in terms of taste and health benefits.
Almond Joy
Almond-based yogurt delight
Almond-based yogurt is famous for its creamy texture and subtle nutty flavor.
It is low in calories and high in vitamin E, which is great for skin health.
Almond yogurt usually has fewer carbohydrates than other plant-based options, making it a great choice for those watching their carb intake.
It can be enjoyed plain or with fruits and granola for added flavor.
Coconut Bliss
Coconut yogurt creaminess
Coconut yogurt is known for its rich and creamy consistency, which is similar to regular dairy yogurt.
It is high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which may help boost metabolism and provide quick energy.
Coconut yogurt also contains probiotics that promote gut health.
Its natural sweetness makes it perfect for desserts or smoothies.
Soy power
Soy yogurt protein boost
Soy yogurt is an excellent source of plant-based protein, providing as much as six grams per serving.
It is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.
Soy yogurt has a neutral flavor that goes well with both sweet and savory dishes.
It is also a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products.
Oat goodness
Oat yogurt: a fiber-rich option
Oat yogurt is known for its high fiber content, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.
It has a mild flavor that goes well with fruits or nuts, making it a versatile choice for breakfast or snacks.
Oat yogurt usually has added vitamins like B12, making it more nutritious for those on a plant-based diet.
Cashew creaminess
Cashew yogurt indulgence
Cashew yogurt has a rich, creamy texture, which is perfect for desserts or as a base for sauces.
It is packed with healthy fats, which are good for heart health when consumed in moderation.
Cashew yogurt has a naturally sweet flavor and does not require any added sugars, making it a healthier option for those with a sweet tooth.