Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 dairy-free yogurts worth adding to your kitchen
5 dairy-free yogurts worth adding to your kitchen
Coconut yogurt is known for its rich and creamy consistency

5 dairy-free yogurts worth adding to your kitchen

By Vinita Jain
Jul 24, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

Plant-based yogurts are becoming increasingly popular as a dairy alternative, particularly for those who want to avoid animal products. They are made from a variety of plant sources, including soy, almond, coconut, and oat. These yogurts provide a variety of flavors and nutritional benefits, making them an attractive option for many. Here are five plant-based yogurts that stand out in terms of taste and health benefits.

Almond Joy

Almond-based yogurt delight

Almond-based yogurt is famous for its creamy texture and subtle nutty flavor.

It is low in calories and high in vitamin E, which is great for skin health.

Almond yogurt usually has fewer carbohydrates than other plant-based options, making it a great choice for those watching their carb intake.

It can be enjoyed plain or with fruits and granola for added flavor.

Coconut Bliss

Coconut yogurt creaminess

Coconut yogurt is known for its rich and creamy consistency, which is similar to regular dairy yogurt.

It is high in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which may help boost metabolism and provide quick energy.

Coconut yogurt also contains probiotics that promote gut health.

Its natural sweetness makes it perfect for desserts or smoothies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soy power

Soy yogurt protein boost

Soy yogurt is an excellent source of plant-based protein, providing as much as six grams per serving.

It is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.

Soy yogurt has a neutral flavor that goes well with both sweet and savory dishes.

It is also a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oat goodness

Oat yogurt: a fiber-rich option

Oat yogurt is known for its high fiber content, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.

It has a mild flavor that goes well with fruits or nuts, making it a versatile choice for breakfast or snacks.

Oat yogurt usually has added vitamins like B12, making it more nutritious for those on a plant-based diet.

Cashew creaminess

Cashew yogurt indulgence

Cashew yogurt has a rich, creamy texture, which is perfect for desserts or as a base for sauces.

It is packed with healthy fats, which are good for heart health when consumed in moderation.

Cashew yogurt has a naturally sweet flavor and does not require any added sugars, making it a healthier option for those with a sweet tooth.

ADVERTISEMENT