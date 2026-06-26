How to make authentic Pune-style poha
What's the story
Pune's poha is a popular breakfast option, famous for its lightness and deliciousness. A traditional Maharashtrian dish, poha is made from flattened rice and cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon to amp up the flavor. It is not only easy to prepare but also a nutritious start to the day.
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Ingredients that make it special
The key ingredients of Pune's poha include flattened rice, turmeric powder, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and green chilies. The flattened rice is the base of the dish. Turmeric gives it a lovely color and earthy flavor. Mustard seeds and curry leaves add to the aroma. Peanuts give a nice crunch to the texture. Green chilies add spice, which can be adjusted according to taste.
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Preparation steps for authentic taste
To prepare authentic Pune-style poha, rinse the flattened rice in water until it softens but retains its shape. Heat oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add curry leaves and green chilies, followed by turmeric powder for flavoring. Gently mix in the softened flattened rice without breaking it apart. Add salt as per taste before serving hot with garnished coriander leaves.
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Variations across Pune's localities
While poha is a staple breakfast across Pune, some localities have their own unique twists on this classic dish. In some areas, sev or bhujia might be added on top for extra crunchiness, or sweetness from sugar may be included while preparing it. These variations reflect regional preferences within the city itself, making each locality's version distinctively flavorful, yet familiar enough to be loved by all.
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Tips for enjoying poha like a local
To enjoy Pune's poha like a local, try pairing it with a hot cup of masala chai or filter coffee, depending on your preference. You can also add a side of fresh fruits, such as bananas or apples, for a balanced meal. This combination not only makes your breakfast delicious but also energizes you for the day ahead.