How Indori poha won food lovers over

Indore's poha is different from other versions because of its special ingredients and preparation method.

It is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, and peanuts for a crunchy texture.

The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with sev (crispy noodles) for added crunch.

The combination of these ingredients gives the poha a unique flavor profile that is both savory and slightly tangy.