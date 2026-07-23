How Indori poha won food lovers over
What's the story
Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, India, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. One of the most loved breakfast options here is poha, a light and flavorful dish made from flattened rice. This dish is not only easy to prepare but also a perfect start to the day. With its unique taste and texture, Indore's poha has become an iconic breakfast choice for both locals and tourists.
#1
The essence of Indore's poha
Indore's poha is different from other versions because of its special ingredients and preparation method.
It is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, and peanuts for a crunchy texture.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with sev (crispy noodles) for added crunch.
The combination of these ingredients gives the poha a unique flavor profile that is both savory and slightly tangy.
#2
Street-side experience
The experience of eating poha on the streets of Indore is something else. Vendors serve it fresh in the morning, making it a popular choice for early risers.
The hustle and bustle of street-side stalls add to the charm of this traditional breakfast option.
Customers can enjoy their meal while soaking in the lively atmosphere that defines Indore's street food scene.
#3
Variations in preparation
While traditional Indori poha has its own charm, there are several variations that cater to different tastes.
Some vendors add pomegranate seeds or grated coconut for a hint of sweetness, while others may use different spices to amp up the flavor.
These variations give a glimpse into how street food evolves with changing tastes, without losing its traditional roots.
Tip 1
Tips for making perfect poha at home
Making perfect Indori-style poha at home requires attention to detail in terms of ingredients and cooking techniques.
Start by rinsing flattened rice thoroughly until it is soft but not mushy.
Use mustard seeds for tempering, along with turmeric powder for color and flavor.
Add peanuts for crunchiness before serving hot with sev on top as garnish.