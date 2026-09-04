Pol sambol: How to make this Sri Lankan delicacy
What's the story
Pol sambol is a traditional Sri Lankan condiment, made from freshly grated coconut, red chili pepper, salt, and lime juice. This spicy coconut relish is a staple in Sri Lankan cuisine, adding a burst of flavor to any meal. It is commonly served with rice and curry, but can also be enjoyed with bread or eaten alone as a snack. Its unique combination of spicy, salty, and tangy flavors makes it a beloved choice among locals and visitors alike.
#1
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare pol sambol, you need fresh coconut, red chili peppers, salt, and lime juice.
First, grate the coconut finely. Then, grind the red chili peppers into a paste.
Mix the grated coconut with the chili paste, and add salt to taste. Finally, squeeze lime juice over the mixture to enhance its flavor.
The result is a vibrant red relish that packs a punch.
#2
Nutritional benefits
Pol sambol is not just delicious; it is also nutritious.
Coconut is rich in healthy fats that promote heart health and provide energy.
The red chili peppers add vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost immunity.
Lime juice adds vitamin C, too, while balancing out the spiciness of the dish.
Together, these ingredients make pol sambol both tasty and healthy.
#3
Versatile uses
Pol sambol is incredibly versatile and can be used in several ways to elevate your meals.
It goes well with rice and curries, but can also be used as a spread on bread or crackers for a quick snack.
Some even use it as a topping for salads or mix it into dips for an extra kick of flavor.
#4
Tips for making perfect pol sambol
To make the perfect pol sambol, use fresh coconuts instead of pre-packaged ones for better taste and texture.
Adjust the amount of red chili peppers according to your spice tolerance level; you can always add more later if required.
Letting it sit for a few minutes allows the flavors to meld. Store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.