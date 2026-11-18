What is polenta? Try these five sweet and savory recipes
What's the story
Polenta, a staple of Italian cuisine, is becoming a favorite in modern kitchens all over the world. This versatile dish, made from cornmeal, can be prepared in a number of ways to suit different palates. From creamy to crispy, polenta offers a range of textures and flavors that can be paired with various ingredients. Here are five innovative ways to enjoy polenta at home.
Dish 1
Creamy polenta with wild mushrooms
Creamy polenta pairs beautifully with wild mushrooms for a rich, earthy dish.
Start by cooking the polenta until smooth and creamy.
Sauté a mix of wild mushrooms, like shiitake, oyster, and chanterelle, in olive oil with garlic and thyme.
Top the polenta with the sautéed mushrooms and garnish with fresh herbs for an aromatic finish.
Dish 2
Grilled polenta cakes with vegetables
Grilled polenta cakes make for a delightful texture contrast.
Prepare the polenta as usual, but let it cool in a flat dish until set.
Cut into rounds or squares and grill until crispy on both sides.
Serve these cakes topped with roasted vegetables, such as zucchini, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes, for a colorful plate.
Dish 3
Polenta fries with spicy aioli dip
Polenta fries are a fun twist on traditional fries.
Prepare the polenta as you usually would, but spread it out evenly on a baking sheet to cool and set.
Cut into fry shapes, and bake or fry until golden brown.
Serve with a spicy aioli dip made from mayonnaise mixed with garlic, lemon juice, and chili flakes for an added kick.
Dish 4
Stuffed bell peppers with polenta filling
Stuffed bell peppers make for an excellent way to enjoy polenta as a filling.
Cook the polenta until thickened, then mix in cheese, herbs, and spices of your choice.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with this mixture before baking until tender.
This dish combines sweetness from the peppers with savory notes from the filling.
Dish 5
Sweet dessert polenta with berries
Sweet dessert polenta is an unexpected, yet delightful treat.
Cook the polenta with milk instead of water for creaminess, and add sugar and vanilla extract for sweetness.
Top with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of honey for added sweetness.