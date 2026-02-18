Remove these spots from your Portugal itinerary (and add these)

Portugal is famous for its beautiful landscapes and vibrant cities, but some touristy spots can be a bit too crowded and expensive. If you're looking to escape the usual hustle and bustle, there are plenty of hidden gems in Portugal that promise a more authentic experience. Here are five underrated destinations in Portugal that offer unique experiences without the crowd.

#1 Explore the beauty of Alentejo Coast The Alentejo Coast is a beautiful stretch of coastline with pristine beaches and rugged cliffs. Unlike the Algarve, which is usually packed with tourists, this region offers peace and solitude. You can visit charming fishing villages like Vila Nova de Milfontes or enjoy long walks on empty beaches. The area is also known for its rich biodiversity, making it a great spot for nature lovers.

#2 Discover the charm of Obidos Obidos is a medieval town that looks straight out of a fairy tale with its cobblestone streets and whitewashed houses with colorful bougainvillea. Unlike other Portuguese cities, Obidos retains its old-world charm without being overrun by tourists. You can explore the well-preserved castle walls or indulge in a local cherry liqueur served in chocolate cups.

#3 Experience rural life in Alentejo Interior The Alentejo Interior is a region of rolling hills, olive groves, and vineyards. This is where you can experience rural life in Portugal at its best. Stay at traditional quintas (farmhouses) and indulge in local cuisine made from fresh produce from the region. The area is perfect for hiking or cycling through scenic trails that offer breathtaking views of the countryside.

#4 Visit the artistic village of Monsanto Monsanto is often referred to as "the most Portuguese village of Portugal" because of its unique architectural style, where houses are built into granite boulders. This artistic village offers stunning panoramic views from its castle ruins and is a great place to wander around narrow alleys lined with artistic installations by local artists.