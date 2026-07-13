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Turn puffed rice into a healthy breakfast bowl

By Simran Jeet 10:08 am Jul 13, 202610:08 am

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Puffed rice bowls make for a quick and easy breakfast option, especially when you have just five minutes to spare. These bowls are not just easy to prepare, but also give you the chance to mix and match different toppings according to your taste. Be it sweet or savory, puffed rice can be the perfect base for a variety of flavors, making it a versatile breakfast choice.