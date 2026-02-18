Short on time? Try this quick radish tahini toast

Radish and tahini toast is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in under five minutes. This simple dish combines the peppery flavor of radishes with the creamy texture of tahini, making for a delicious start to your day. It's ideal for those busy mornings when you need something healthy but don't have much time. Here's how you can make this delightful toast quickly and easily.

Bread selection Choosing the right bread Choosing the right bread is key to making a perfect radish and tahini toast. Whole grain or sourdough bread makes for a hearty base, adding fiber and nutrients to your meal. These breads also add a nice texture that complements the toppings well. Make sure the slices are thick enough to hold all the toppings without getting soggy.

Radish prep Preparing fresh radishes Fresh radishes are the star of this dish, so pick crisp ones with vibrant color. Wash them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or residue. Thinly slice each radish using a sharp knife or mandoline for even pieces that will distribute flavor evenly across the toast.

Advertisement

Tahini application Spreading tahini evenly Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and gives a rich, nutty flavor to your toast. Start by stirring well to ensure it's smooth and spreadable. Use a knife or spatula to spread an even layer of tahini over each slice of bread, making sure every bite has its distinct flavor.

Advertisement

Assembly tips Assembling your toast quickly Once you have prepped all ingredients, assemble your toast quickly to avoid any sogginess. Start with laying down slices of prepared bread, then add a layer of tahini, followed by evenly distributed slices of radish on top. If you want, you can sprinkle some salt or pepper for added flavor.