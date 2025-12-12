LOADING...
Obsessed with cheese toast? Try this variation 
By Simran Jeet
Dec 12, 2025
05:40 pm
What's the story

Creating a delicious breakfast doesn't have to be a time-consuming affair. With just five minutes, you can whip up an herbal pesto cheese toast that is both satisfying and easy to prepare. This quick recipe combines the freshness of herbs with the richness of cheese, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. Here's how you can make this delightful toast in no time.

Ingredients

Gather your ingredients

To prepare this toast, you'll need some fresh herbs (basil, parsley, or cilantro), bread slices, cheese (mozzarella or cheddar), olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. These simple ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and come together to create a flavorful dish.

Pesto prep

Prepare the herbal pesto

Start by finely chopping your choice of fresh herbs. Mix them with a tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. This mixture will serve as the base of your toast's flavor profile, giving it a fresh and aromatic touch.

Toast Assembly

Assemble the toast

Take your bread slices and spread the prepared herbal pesto evenly on each slice. Top generously with cheese slices or shreds, making sure every bite will have a cheesy goodness. The combination of herbs and cheese will make your toast irresistible.

Cooking tips

Toast to perfection

Place the assembled bread slices under a broiler or in a toaster oven until the cheese melts and bubbles slightly. This usually takes about two minutes, but keep an eye on them to prevent burning.

Serving suggestion

Serve immediately

Once done, remove from heat and let cool for a minute before serving. This toast pairs well with fresh fruit or a side salad for those who prefer lighter options at breakfast time. Enjoy this quick yet flavorful meal that sets you up for a productive day ahead!