Obsessed with cheese toast? Try this variation
What's the story
Creating a delicious breakfast doesn't have to be a time-consuming affair. With just five minutes, you can whip up an herbal pesto cheese toast that is both satisfying and easy to prepare. This quick recipe combines the freshness of herbs with the richness of cheese, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. Here's how you can make this delightful toast in no time.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this toast, you'll need some fresh herbs (basil, parsley, or cilantro), bread slices, cheese (mozzarella or cheddar), olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. These simple ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and come together to create a flavorful dish.
Pesto prep
Prepare the herbal pesto
Start by finely chopping your choice of fresh herbs. Mix them with a tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. This mixture will serve as the base of your toast's flavor profile, giving it a fresh and aromatic touch.
Toast Assembly
Assemble the toast
Take your bread slices and spread the prepared herbal pesto evenly on each slice. Top generously with cheese slices or shreds, making sure every bite will have a cheesy goodness. The combination of herbs and cheese will make your toast irresistible.
Cooking tips
Toast to perfection
Place the assembled bread slices under a broiler or in a toaster oven until the cheese melts and bubbles slightly. This usually takes about two minutes, but keep an eye on them to prevent burning.
Serving suggestion
Serve immediately
Once done, remove from heat and let cool for a minute before serving. This toast pairs well with fresh fruit or a side salad for those who prefer lighter options at breakfast time. Enjoy this quick yet flavorful meal that sets you up for a productive day ahead!