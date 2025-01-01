Summarize Simplifying... In short President Cyril Ramaphosa's style is a blend of traditional African clothing and modern formal wear, creating a unique fashion statement.

His wardrobe, characterized by well-tailored suits, purposeful accessories like leather belts and watches, and a smart use of colors and patterns, exudes professionalism and sophistication.

His footwear choices, favoring classic shoes in neutral tones, add the finishing touch to his outfits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Cyril Ramaphosa's suave afro-political dress codes

By Simran Jeet 10:20 am Jan 01, 202510:20 am

What's the story South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa isn't just a political powerhouse; he's also a style icon, seamlessly blending traditional African attire with modern formal wear. This article on how to dress like Ramaphosa is the fashion inspiration you didn't know you needed! Time to up your game with some Afro-political elegance.

Blend

Embracing traditional with modern

President Cyril Ramaphosa frequently integrates traditional African clothing, such as the colorful madiba shirt, into his modern formal wardrobe. This fusion not only honors his cultural heritage but also modernizes it for today's world. A vibrant madiba shirt layered beneath a suit jacket adds a dynamic pop of color and personal touch to an otherwise conventional business outfit, creating a unique style statement.

Fit

The power of tailoring

One major thing you'd notice in Ramaphosa's wardrobe is how well everything fits him. Be it a sharp bespoke suit or traditional attire, it all fits him flawlessly. A secret to looking great in any outfit is investing in good tailoring. It's all about making sure each garment fits your specific body shape, ultimately making you look your best.

Accessories

Accessorizing with purpose

Although this article does not recommend jewelry, it is important to note that accessories play a key role in Ramaphosa's style, without resorting to flashy pieces. Leather belts and watches are staples in his wardrobe, demonstrating the power of investing in high-quality leather goods for a subtle yet impactful upgrade to any outfit. These choices exude professionalism and sophistication, emphasizing the importance of choosing accessories with intentionality and discernment.

Harmony

Color coordination and patterns

Ramaphosa knows how to use colors and patterns to his advantage. By wearing patterned shirts under solid-colored suits, he adds interest without going overboard. You can do the same by sticking to simple pieces and adding one patterned item. This way, you create a balanced look without overwhelming the senses.

Shoes

Footwear choices

The right footwear is key to nailing Ramaphosa's look. He favors classic shoes in neutral tones, which pair effortlessly with his formal and semi-formal ensembles. Investing in a few good pairs of shoes, instead of a closet full of options, means choosing versatile styles that can go with anything while still looking stylish and feeling comfortable.