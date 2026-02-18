Jazz up your snack time with these raw mango recipes!

Raw mangoes can be a game changer for your chutney game. Their tangy taste and crisp texture make them an ideal ingredient for a variety of chutneys. Be it adding a zing to your meals or serving as a dip, raw mango chutneys are versatile and easy to prepare. Here are five delightful chutneys that highlight the unique taste of raw mangoes.

#1 Spicy raw mango chutney Spicy raw mango chutney is a fiery blend of tangy and spicy flavors. Prepared with green chilies, ginger, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds, this chutney packs a punch. It goes well with rice dishes or as a spread on sandwiches. The heat from the chilies balances the sourness of the raw mangoes, making it an exciting condiment.

#2 Sweet and tangy raw mango chutney This version of raw mango chutney combines sweetness with tanginess for a balanced flavor profile. Jaggery or sugar is added to soften the sharpness of the raw mangoes, while spices like coriander powder and fennel seeds add depth. This chutney goes well with parathas or can be enjoyed as a dip with snacks.

#3 Minty raw mango chutney Minty raw mango chutney is refreshing and cooling, thanks to the addition of fresh mint leaves. The combination of mint with raw mangoes gives a unique twist to traditional chutneys. This version is perfect for summer meals, as it adds freshness to any dish when served as an accompaniment.

#4 Coconut raw mango chutney Coconut raw mango chutney brings together the creaminess of coconut with the tanginess of raw mangoes. Grated coconut is blended with green chilies, ginger, and tamarind paste for an aromatic mix that goes well with idlis or dosas. The coconut mellows down the tartness while keeping it flavorful.