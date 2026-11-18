How to use raw turmeric in cooking
What's the story
Raw turmeric, with its vibrant color and earthy flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a number of dishes. Its health benefits are well-known, making it a great addition to your diet. From savory to sweet, raw turmeric can be used in several recipes to add depth and complexity. Here are five exciting dishes that highlight the unique qualities of this root.
Dish 1
Turmeric rice delight
Turmeric rice is a simple, yet flavorful dish that pairs well with many curries and vegetables.
To prepare it, cook basmati rice with grated raw turmeric, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth.
The raw turmeric gives the rice a beautiful golden hue while enhancing its taste.
Garnish with fresh cilantro for an added burst of flavor.
Dish 2
Spicy turmeric soup
A spicy turmeric soup is just what you need to warm up on a cold day.
Saute onions, garlic, ginger, and chopped vegetables of your choice in olive oil.
Add vegetable broth and grated raw turmeric, along with chili flakes for heat. Let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.
This soup is both comforting and nutritious.
Dish 3
Turmeric infused hummus
For a twist on traditional hummus, try adding raw turmeric into the mix.
Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and grated raw turmeric until smooth.
The addition of turmeric not only enhances the flavor but also adds vibrant color to this classic dip.
Dish 4
Golden turmeric smoothie
A golden turmeric smoothie makes for an energizing start to the day.
Blend banana slices with almond milk or coconut milk, along with grated raw turmeric and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Add ice cubes, if desired, for a chilled effect.
This smoothie is both refreshing and packed with nutrients.
Dish 5
Sweet turmeric treats
For those who love desserts, sweet treats made with raw turmeric are perfect options.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and grated raw turmeric in a bowl. Add melted butter and milk to form a dough.
Shape small balls and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
These cookies are a delicious way to enjoy the health benefits of turmeric.