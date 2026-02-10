These Sudha Murty books narrate why simple living is beautiful

Sudha Murty, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is known for her philanthropic work and her simple, yet profound, storytelling. Her books often reflect the values of compassion, kindness, and humility. If you want to cultivate a more humble outlook on life, her writings can be a great guide. Here are five books by Murty that offer insights into humility and the beauty of simple living.

#1 'Wise and Otherwise': Life lessons from everyday stories Wise and Otherwise is a collection of 51 real-life stories that Murty encountered during her travels. Each story teaches a different lesson about human behavior, kindness, and humility. The book shows how people from different walks of life can teach us valuable lessons if we just pay attention. Through these stories, readers get an insight into the importance of being humble and empathetic.

#2 'The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk': Not just a story In The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk, Murty narrates thirty stories from her life that highlight the importance of giving back to society. The book emphasizes how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in people's lives. It encourages readers to practice humility by understanding the struggles of others and doing their bit to help.

#3 'Three Thousand Stitches': A journey through compassion Three Thousand Stitches takes you through Murty's experiences while working with the Infosys Foundation. The book details various projects she undertook, from providing education to rural children to building infrastructure in villages. Each chapter highlights how compassion and humility can bring about change in communities. It inspires readers to look beyond themselves and contribute positively to society.

#4 'Grandma's Bag of Stories': Tales with timeless wisdom Grandma's Bag of Stories is a collection of stories that Murty penned down for children. But these stories have lessons for adults too. Each tale is woven with morals like honesty, kindness, and humility. Through simple yet powerful narratives, the book teaches young minds about the importance of being humble in their lives.