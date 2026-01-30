Want to know more about sustainability? Read these books

Dia Mirza , an actress and environmentalist, has always been a strong advocate for sustainability. She has recommended several books that delve into the subject, offering insights and inspiration to those looking to live a more eco-friendly life. These reads not only highlight the importance of sustainable practices but also offer practical solutions to everyday problems. Here are five such books recommended by Mirza.

#1 'The Story of Stuff' by Annie Leonard The Story of Stuff by Annie Leonard takes a hard look at the lifecycle of material goods, from extraction to disposal. The book highlights how consumerism impacts our planet and encourages readers to rethink their consumption habits. It also offers practical tips on reducing waste and living more sustainably. This book is a good read for anyone wanting to understand the environmental impact of their daily choices.

#2 'Zero Waste Home' by Bea Johnson Bea Johnson's Zero Waste Home provides a practical guide to reducing waste at home. The book outlines the five principles of zero waste: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rot. It also offers actionable tips on how to minimize waste in every aspect of life, from shopping habits to kitchen practices. This book is ideal for those wanting to make tangible changes towards a zero-waste lifestyle.

Advertisement

#3 'Braiding Sweetgrass' by Robin Wall Kimmerer In Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer blends indigenous wisdom with scientific knowledge to explore our relationship with nature. The book emphasizes the importance of gratitude and reciprocity in our interactions with the environment. Through its beautiful storytelling and rich insights, it encourages readers to develop a deeper connection with the natural world.

Advertisement

#4 'The Hidden Life of Trees' by Peter Wohlleben Peter Wohlleben's The Hidden Life of Trees unveils the complex social networks trees form in forests. The book provides fascinating insights into how trees communicate and support each other within ecosystems. It also emphasizes the importance of preserving forest habitats for ecological balance. This read is perfect for anyone interested in understanding tree biology and its implications for conservation efforts.