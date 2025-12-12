Read Mary Kom's book recommendations to stay motivated

Mary Kom , the legendary Indian boxer, has always been an inspiration. Apart from her boxing prowess, she also believes in the power of reading to stay motivated and focused. Here are five books that Mary Kom recommends to stay motivated and cultivate a winning mindset. These books provide valuable insights into discipline, perseverance, and the mental strength required to achieve success in any field.

Mindfulness 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle The Power of Now is all about living in the present moment. It teaches you how to let go of past regrets and future anxieties. Mary Kom believes that mindfulness is important for athletes as it helps them focus on their performance without being distracted by external factors. This book gives practical guidance on how to practice mindfulness in everyday life.

Success principles 'You Can Win' by Shiv Khera You Can Win by Shiv Khera is a guide to personal development and success principles. It emphasizes the importance of positive thinking, goal-setting, and self-discipline. Mary Kom loves this book because it provides practical tips that can be applied in both personal and professional life. The book encourages readers to develop a winning attitude.

Personal power 'Awaken The Giant Within' by Tony Robbins Tony Robbins' Awaken The Giant Within focuses on taking control of your life by mastering your emotions, finances, relationships, and life. Mary Kom finds this book empowering as it gives strategies for personal growth and development. The book emphasizes the importance of taking action and believing in yourself to achieve your goals.

Growth mindset 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success' by Carol S. Dweck Mindset by Carol S. Dweck delves into the distinction between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. It elucidates how adopting a growth mindset can foster greater achievement through hard work, learning, and resilience. Mary Kom admires this book for its insights into the influence of mindset on performance in sports and other aspects of life.