Want to write better? These books are your secret weapon

Zadie Smith, the acclaimed author and essayist, has always been a voice of wisdom in the literary world. Her recommendations for aspiring writers are a treasure trove of insights into the craft of writing. Smith's choices highlight the importance of reading widely and deeply to hone one's skills. Here are some of her favorite reads that can help you become a better writer.

Classic influence 'The Great Gatsby' by F Scott Fitzgerald F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is an absolute must-read for anyone serious about writing. Smith has often praised the novel for its brilliant prose and deep exploration of themes like wealth, ambition, and disillusionment. The book serves as a masterclass in character development and setting the scene. Aspiring writers can learn how Fitzgerald's use of language creates an unforgettable atmosphere and memorable characters.

Moral lessons 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee To Kill a Mockingbird is another favorite of Smith. The novel deals with complex social issues through the eyes of a child, which is a testament to Lee's storytelling prowess. Smith admires how the book delves into themes of justice, empathy, and human nature without losing its narrative strength. Writers can learn how to tackle difficult subjects with grace and depth from this timeless classic.

Narrative depth 'Beloved' by Toni Morrison Toni Morrison's Beloved is a powerful exploration of memory and identity. Smith has often highlighted Morrison's ability to weave intricate narratives that delve into the human experience. The novel's rich language and emotional depth make it an essential read for writers looking to understand how to create impactful stories that resonate with readers on multiple levels.

Character exploration 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is a brilliant example of how to create unforgettable characters. Smith loves how Austen's wit and keen observation of human behavior make her novels so relatable and timeless. The way Austen crafts her characters, giving them depth and personality, is something every writer can learn from. This book is a testament to the power of character-driven storytelling.