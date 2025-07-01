Recreate these stunning Hollywood hairstyles at home

Hollywood has always been our go-to for fashion and beauty inspiration, especially when it comes to head-turning hairstyles. Many of our favorite silver screen looks have survived the test of time and continue to be trending even today. With a few tricks and tools, you can recreate these timeless styles at home. Here are five classic Hollywood hairstyles you can easily try at home.

Audrey's look 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' beehive The iconic beehive hairstyle, which Audrey Hepburn made popular in Breakfast at Tiffany's, is the definition of classy and sophisticated. For this, start by teasing the crown of your hair for volume. Smooth over with the help of a brush and then, gather it all into a high ponytail. Twist it around itself to create a bun and pin it up. Finish with hairspray for hold.

Sandy's style 'Grease' Sandy's curls Olivia Newton-John's curly transformation in Grease is the perfect example of a look that screams fun and flair. Start off by applying mousse to damp hair for texture, then blow-dry with a diffuser attachment. Take small sections and use a curling iron to create tight curls all over your head. Once done, gently separate curls with fingers for added volume.

Ingrid's waves 'Casablanca' Ingrid Bergman'S waves Ingrid Bergman's soft waves in Casablanca are ideal for anyone looking for understated glamour. Create a deep side parting on dry hair, then use large hot rollers or a curling iron on medium sections to form loose waves. Let them cool before brushing through gently for smoothness.

Marilyn's glamour Marilyn Monroe's voluminous curls Marilyn Monroe's voluminous curls are the definition of old Hollywood glam. To achieve this, work volumizing mousse on damp hair, before blow-drying them upside down for extra lift at the roots. Work on medium-sized rollers or curling iron on small sections, and let them set until cool before removing them carefully without disturbing the curl pattern too much.