5 hairstyles that'll make you look runway-ready
What's the story
Celebrities always give us the best hairstyle inspiration, don't they? Their looks on the red carpet are always so glamorous and chic. But we can take some of those styles and make them our own for everyday wear. From sleek ponytails to loose waves, these hairstyles are not just for the stars, but for us, too. Let's see how we can get these celebrity-inspired looks easily.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
The sleek low ponytail is a favorite among celebrities for its elegance and simplicity.
To achieve this look, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron to eliminate any frizz.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.
For added shine, apply a small amount of serum or oil to your hair.
This style is perfect for both casual and formal occasions.
Tip 2
Loose beach waves
Loose beach waves give you that effortless, carefree look, which is why so many celebs love it.
To get this hairstyle, use a curling wand to curl sections of your hair loosely.
Once done, gently run your fingers through the curls to separate them and give them volume.
Finish off with a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves intact, without making them stiff.
Tip 3
Messy bun with volume
The messy bun with volume is ideal for those days when you want to look stylish without putting in too much effort.
Pull your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it around itself before securing it into a bun with bobby pins or an elastic band.
For added volume, tease the crown of your head before styling.
This look works well for both work and play.
Tip 4
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn anywhere.
Take two small sections from either side of your head, and twist them towards the back, securing them together with bobby pins or an elastic band at the center.
Let the rest of your hair fall freely around your shoulders for an effortlessly chic appearance.
Tip 5
Side-swept curls
Side-swept curls add glamour to any outfit and are easy to create at home.
Start by curling all sections of your hair away from your face using a curling iron or wand.
Once done, sweep all curls over one shoulder and pin them in place if needed with bobby pins or clips, ensuring they stay put throughout the day.