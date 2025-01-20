What's the story

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is a prevalent issue characterized by discomfort, numbness, and tingling sensations in the hand and arm.

This condition arises when the median nerve, one of the hand's primary nerves, gets squeezed or compressed while passing through the wrist.

Thankfully, there exist numerous easy-to-do exercises that can help reduce these symptoms by strengthening and stretching the wrist muscles.