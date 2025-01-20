Do these easy wrist exercises for good health
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is a prevalent issue characterized by discomfort, numbness, and tingling sensations in the hand and arm.
This condition arises when the median nerve, one of the hand's primary nerves, gets squeezed or compressed while passing through the wrist.
Thankfully, there exist numerous easy-to-do exercises that can help reduce these symptoms by strengthening and stretching the wrist muscles.
Flex-extend
Wrist flex and extend
To relieve wrist tension, begin with the flex and extend exercise.
Extend your arm in front of you, palm facing down.
Slowly bend your wrist towards you and then away, stretching as far as you can without pain.
Hold each position for five seconds. Repeat this sequence 10 times for each wrist.
This exercise helps improve wrist flexibility and reduce pressure on the median nerve, providing relief.
Nerve-glide
Nerve gliding exercises
Nerve gliding exercises improve nerve movement and can help alleviate CTS symptoms.
Begin with your arm stretched out and fingers extended.
Bend your wrist downward while making a fist, then bend your elbow, raising the fist towards your shoulder.
Gradually return to the initial position.
Repeat this cycle 10 times on each arm daily to maintain nerve flexibility.
Tendon-glide
Tendon gliding exercises
Tendon gliding exercises help facilitate smoother tendon movement through the carpal tunnel, alleviating CTS symptoms.
Begin with your fingers extended straight out, then transition to a hook fist (bending only at the two knuckle joints), followed by a full fist (bending all joints).
Lastly, return to the straight finger position.
This sequence should be performed 10 times at least once a day for optimal results.
Thumb-stretch
Thumb stretch exercise
The thumb stretch helps alleviate stiffness and improves the range of motion in your thumb.
Hold your hand out, palm facing up. Gently pull your thumb back for a count of five, then slowly release it.
This exercise is specifically created to provide relief from carpal tunnel syndrome, and practicing it regularly can potentially eliminate the need for more invasive treatments.