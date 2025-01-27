What's the story

Reflection Canyon, located on the fringes of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, offers a truly unparalleled experience for adventurers seeking solitude and the raw beauty of nature.

Accessing this remote gem involves kayaking across the serene expanse of Lake Powell and camping beneath the vast, star-studded sky.

Famed for its mesmerizing rock formations and ethereal water reflections that create a mirage-like illusion, this place promises an otherworldly experience.