Exploring Jordan's unique wedding traditions
What's the story
Jordan, with its vibrant culture and ancient traditions, provides a truly unique experience when it comes to weddings.
They are a fascinating affair, steeped in history and brimming with joy.
From pre-wedding preparations to the grand celebration itself, Jordanian weddings are a tapestry of customs woven from the threads of the nation's rich cultural heritage.
We explore five unique traditions that showcase the beauty and depth of Jordanian wedding ceremonies.
Henna
The art of henna night
Before the wedding, Jordanian brides have a Henna night, which is a close-knit women-only affair.
At this event, elaborate henna designs representing beauty, joy, and luck are applied to the bride's hands and feet.
This tradition not only beautifies the bride but also fosters a sense of connection and support among the women in her family and social circle.
Zaffeh
The zaffeh: A musical procession
The Zaffeh is a traditional musical procession that kicks off the wedding celebrations with a bang!
With drummers, dancers, and even fire performers at times, the bride and groom enter the venue in style.
This age-old tradition brings a unique sense of excitement and joy to the celebration, highlighting Jordan's vibrant musical culture.
Mahr
The exchange of mahr
In Jordanian weddings, tradition dictates that the groom presents a mahr or dowry to his bride.
This can take various forms, including money, property, or jewelry.
The mahr serves as both a gift and a guarantee of financial security for the bride.
This amount is negotiated and agreed upon prior to marriage during formal meetings between the two families.
Attire
Traditional attire: Significance unveiled
On their big day, many Jordanian brides and grooms are choosing to honor their heritage by wearing traditional wedding attire.
Grooms are donning sherwal, baggy trousers, and vests embroidered with beautiful designs.
Brides are selecting dresses adorned with hand-stitched embroidery or beadwork featuring tribal motifs.
These outfits are bringing a touch of authenticity to their celebrations, serving as a stylish testament to their cultural pride.
Mansaf
Feasting on mansaf: A culinary tradition
A Jordanian wedding without mansaf is like a sky without stars.
This national dish, featuring veggies slow-cooked in a fermented dried yogurt sauce and served over a bed of rice or bulgur wheat with a side of flatbread, is more than just a meal.
Serving mansaf is a gesture of hospitality, generosity, and sharing. It unites families at one table and fosters a sense of togetherness among guests.