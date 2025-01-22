What's the story

Jordan, with its vibrant culture and ancient traditions, provides a truly unique experience when it comes to weddings.

They are a fascinating affair, steeped in history and brimming with joy.

From pre-wedding preparations to the grand celebration itself, Jordanian weddings are a tapestry of customs woven from the threads of the nation's rich cultural heritage.

We explore five unique traditions that showcase the beauty and depth of Jordanian wedding ceremonies.