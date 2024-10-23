Refreshing facial toner with witch hazel oil
Witch hazel oil, a natural wonder, is renowned for its skin-soothing benefits and holds a special place in many skincare routines. It acts as a natural astringent, deep-cleansing and refreshing your skin. This blog explores how to add witch hazel oil to your facial toner, providing a simple and powerful way to enhance your skincare routine.
Benefits of witch hazel oil
Witch hazel oil is rich in tannins, potent antioxidants that help fight inflammation and soothe irritated skin. By using witch hazel as the foundation for your facial toner, you'll be able to shrink pores, regulate oil production, and prevent acne breakouts. And, the best part? It's safe for all skin types! Say hello to your new skincare secret weapon.
Crafting your toner
To make your own witch hazel facial toner, you will need distilled water, witch hazel oil, and your favorite essential oils. Combine 70% distilled water with 30% witch hazel oil. Add two to three drops of lavender or tea tree essential oil for their calming and antimicrobial benefits. Keep this mixture in a clean bottle and use it twice a day, after cleansing.
Usage tips
To use witch hazel toner most effectively, apply it with a cotton pad or spray it directly onto your face after cleansing. Avoid the eye area, as the skin there is more sensitive. Let the toner dry naturally before applying moisturizer or makeup. With regular use, you can enjoy clearer, more balanced skin over time.
Cost-effective skincare
Making your own witch hazel facial toner is not only great for your skin, it's also super affordable. A bottle of good witch hazel oil can be bought at a reasonable price, and since you only need 30% mixed with distilled water, that one bottle will last you months. This DIY method is a healthy and cost-effective alternative to store-bought toners, which often contain additives and preservatives.