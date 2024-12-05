Summarize Simplifying... In short Citrus oil and baking soda are your secret weapons against unpleasant garbage can odors.

Soak cotton balls in citrus oil and place them at the bottom of your bin, or mix it with baking soda for a potent deodorizer.

For a quick fix, create a DIY spray with water, vinegar, and citrus oil, or pre-treat your garbage bags with the oil.

Regularly cleaning your bin with a citrus oil-infused soapy water solution will also keep it smelling fresh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Eliminate garbage odors effortlessly with citrus oil

By Simran Jeet 01:27 pm Dec 05, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Unpleasant odors from garbage cans can be a major issue in any home, making it crucial to find effective ways to neutralize these smells. Citrus oil, with its refreshing and natural scent, is a powerful weapon against garbage can odors. This article delves into easy and effective ways to use citrus oil as a deodorizer, helping you keep your home smelling fresh and welcoming.

Cotton balls

Create your own citrus oil soaked cotton balls

The most convenient method to use citrus oil to fight garbage can smells is to soak cotton balls in the oil. Just grab a few cotton balls and put three to four drops of citrus oil on each. Then, place these soaked cotton balls at the bottom of your garbage can before inserting a new bag. The pleasant citrus aroma will seep through the bag, effectively neutralizing any unpleasant odors.

Baking soda mix

Sprinkle baking soda mixed with citrus oil

Baking soda, the classic stink-sucker, teams up with citrus oil to create a powerful garbage can deodorizer. Just mix a cup of baking soda with 10 drops of citrus oil and sprinkle it at the bottom of your dustbin. This dynamic duo works all day to absorb nasty odors while releasing a fresh, clean aroma.

Spray solution

DIY garbage can spray with citrus oil

For a quick fix to trash can smells, making your own DIY spray works wonders. Simply mix water, white vinegar, and 20 drops of citrus oil in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use and spray directly into the trash can and on the lid, both inside and out, after removing trash bags. This not only fights existing smells but also leaves a lasting fresh scent.

Bag prep

Refreshing garbage bags pre-use

A genius hack is to pre-treat your garbage bags with citrus oil before use. Simply add five drops of citrus oil directly into each new bag when setting it up in the bin. Then, as waste is added over time, the movement causes the citrus scent to be gently released, effectively masking unpleasant smells from start to finish.

Cleaning routine

Regular cleaning enhanced with citrus oil

Infusing citrus oil into your cleaning regimen eliminates unpleasant odors from garbage cans. After emptying, rinse the bin with a mixture of soapy water and 15 drops of citrus oil. For bins that can't be rinsed out, simply wipe them down with cloths soaked in the same mixture. This not only cleans but also infuses a refreshing citrus aroma that lingers until the next use.