Ease muscle soreness with a homemade salt soak using Epsom or sea salt, warm water, and a dash of essential oils like lavender for its calming effects.

Boost the benefits by adding baking soda for its alkaline properties and magnesium flakes for improved muscle function and recovery.

This simple, spa-like soak not only relieves muscle tension but also promotes better circulation and skin softness.

Relieving muscle soreness with homemade salt soaks

By Anujj Trehaan 01:43 pm Nov 27, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Everyone struggles with muscle soreness, whether from intense workouts or the daily stresses of life. One natural remedy is homemade salt soaks. They help reduce inflammation and soothe pain, and are super easy to make. This article delves into creating your own therapeutic soaks with simple ingredients. Say hello to relief and relaxation!

Preparation

The basics of salt soak preparation

For a simple salt soak, all you require is Epsom or sea salt, warm water, and a bathtub. Add two cups of Epsom salt to your bathwater and let it dissolve. Ensure the water is warm and not too hot to prevent skin irritation. Soak for at least 20 minutes. This will help alleviate muscle stiffness and improve circulation.

Aromatherapy

Enhancing with essential oils

To amplify the healing benefits of your salt soak, add essential oils with natural analgesic (pain-relieving) and anti-inflammatory properties. Lavender oil is a popular choice due to its calming effects and ability to ease muscle tension. Add five to ten drops of lavender oil to your bath with the Epsom salt. You'll enjoy a fragrant soak that comforts your body and calms your mind.

Alkalinity

The role of baking soda

Adding baking soda to your salt soak brings extra perks, thanks to its alkaline properties. Tossing in half a cup of baking soda to your bath boosts the ability to neutralize body acid and ease muscle tension. Plus, it softens the water and your skin! So, if you're aiming for more than just muscle relief (hello, spa-like soak), definitely sprinkle in some baking soda.

Magnesium enrichment

Magnesium boost with magnesium flakes

To further amplify the benefits, consider adding magnesium flakes to your Epsom salt soak. Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle function and recovery, inflammation reduction, and improved blood circulation. Simply dissolve a cup of magnesium flakes along with Epsom salts in your bath. This combination serves as a more potent remedy for muscle soreness, taking your soak to the next level.