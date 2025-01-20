What's the story

Mango salsa, a colorful and nutritious swap for the conventional imli (tamarind) chutney, brings a whole new zing to Indian snacks.

This article sheds light on the advantages and methods of introducing mango salsa to your meals, bidding adieu to the sugary albeit tangy imli chutney.

Focusing on ease and well-being, we uncover how this fruity delight can transform your snack experience while keeping taste buds happy.