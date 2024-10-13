Summarize Simplifying... In short Fiore's celestial oil cleansing gel, packed with natural ingredients, is a vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested skincare product.

It effectively removes stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and impurities without over-drying, transforming into a milky cleanser upon contact with water.

Review: Fiore's celestial oil cleansing gel

By Anujj Trehaan 08:06 pm Oct 13, 202408:06 pm

What's the story Today, facial cleansing oils have become an important part of one's skincare routine, for they can easily remove everyday grime and debris while also hydrating the skin. I recently chanced upon one from a new-age brand named Fiore, which features ingredients that promise to keep one's skin soft, supple, and nourished after every use. Here's my review.

About

What constitutes this cleansing oil?

This cleansing oil from Fiore features a host of natural ingredients including black castor oil, blue tansy oil, grape-seed oil, and blue spirulina extracts. It also has reasonable amounts of glycerine, vitamin E extracts, sucrose laurate, and sucrose stearate. In addition to this, it is vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and dermatologically tested, which makes it a desirable addition to one's skincare kit.

Key features

Features that make it special

Talking about the key features of this cleansing oil from Fiore, its waterproof composition contains ingredients that can remove even the most stubborn makeup without any hassle. Additionally, it also comes in handy to effectively whipe out suncreen, dirt, and impurities on the skin without over-drying. Upon contact with water, the gel transforms into a soft, milk-like cleanser.

Application

Here's how to apply this cleansing oil

To melt away makeup or to remove sunscreen, take a small amount on the palm of your hands and massage it all over the face. The next step is to add some amount of water and watch the gel transform into a soothing milky cleanser. Once done, wash off with lukewarm or cold water. Do a patch test before using the product.

Feel

Here's what I feel upon its application

As the cleansing gel transforms into a milk-like solution with a rich consistency, my face felt deeply nourished, hydrated, and moisturized after applying it. The skin appeared cleaner and glowing more than how it felt usually. One only needs a small amount of the gel to clean the entire face, ensuring that you don't indulge in excess application or wastage.

Information

What could be better?

According to me, this cleansing gel from Fiore, which is priced at ₹699 per 50ml, could be a downside for those on a strict budget.

Verdict

Should you be using this product?

Long story short, buying Fiore's cleansing gel can prove to be a great addition to your daily skincare rituals. The product is lightweight and pocket-sized, so packing it when going to the office or traveling outdoors won't pose an issue. Its ingredients contribute to an instant cleanse and glow, offering you freshness on the go.