Summarize Simplifying... In short I Baeuty's 'A Pink Tint for Browns' lip tint is a cruelty-free, gender-neutral product that offers a soft pink hue, perfect for deeper skin tones.

Its mousse-like texture ensures a comfortable, all-day wear with a long-lasting effect, although it's not waterproof and may require touch-ups.

Despite its high pigmentation, which may be intense for some, it's a great choice for those seeking a low-maintenance, skin-friendly makeup option.

I Baeuty's 'A Pink Tint for Browns': Review and insight

By Simran Jeet 05:10 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story In a world where many makeup products are filled with harsh chemicals, finding natural and skin-friendly options can be challenging. I wanted a product that offered more than just color—something that is also nurturing. That's when I found I Baeuty lip tint, which combines skincare and makeup benefits. Intrigued by this dual promise, I decided to give it a try. Here's my experience.

Nourishing formula

Impressive ingredient list

The product uniquely combines 50% skincare and 50% makeup. The ingredients are truly impressive, featuring acai oil and peptides for antioxidants that boost collagen and skin elasticity, chamomile and carrot seed oils to improve texture and soothe inflammation, and hyaluronic acid for hydration. I found that this combination nourishes lips while providing a subtle tint, making it a must-have for both skincare and beauty.

Color

'A Pink Tint for Browns'

The I Beauty lip tint in "A Pink Tint for Browns," from the Gulabo range, features a soft pink hue specifically designed to complement deeper skin tones. I found that the shade had a very gentle flush of color when applied in a small quantity. It's a great everyday option, delivering a warm, natural-looking tint that blends seamlessly with brown skin.

Application

Highly pigmented lip tint

The I Baeuty lip tint glides on smoothly, providing even coverage with one swipe. Its mousse-like texture is lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear, without stickiness. Highly pigmented, a single application is usually enough, using more can make it too intense. For a natural finish, a tiny amount blended with my finger was perfect. Additionally, i liked its fragrance which was very pleasant.

Cruelty-free

Ethical and inclusive

One of the best aspects of I Baeuty lip tint is its commitment to being cruelty-free and gender-neutral. It's formulated with clean, conscious ingredients, ensuring that it's safe for various skin types and lifestyles. I Baeuty's focus on inclusivity makes it accessible for anyone, no matter their gender, adding a refreshing touch to the beauty industry.

Duration

Long-lasting effect

In terms of longevity, this lip tint performs well throughout the day. While it begins to fade after meals, it leaves a soft stain that doesn't completely disappear, providing a subtle hint of color. I found minimal need for reapplication, making it a great choice for anyone seeking a low-maintenance lip product that still looks good hours later.

Negatives

Considerations for the I Baeuty lip tint

It is not waterproof, so you may need to touch up frequently throughout the day. Additionally, it tends to transfer onto cups and other surfaces, which can be inconvenient. The formula is highly pigmented, that may be too intense for some users. Since tints are typically meant to be light and subtle, this strong pigmentation somewhat contradicts the purpose of a tint.

Verdict

Is I Baeuty lip tint a Yay or a Nay?

Priced at ₹840 for 10 ml, I would recommend this product for those seeking a skin-friendly makeup option. However, its practicality may vary based on personal preferences and needs. Additionally, the convenient packaging with a rose gold cap adds a stylish touch to your makeup collection. Overall, it's an great option for combining skincare with a mild color and is definitely worth a try.