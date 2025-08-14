Review: Runway Bows perfume by Fonzie

When it comes to perfumes, each one of us has a signature favourite that feels like "us" in a bottle. Sometimes, discovering a new fragrance is like meeting someone intriguing for the first time - you're curious, a little cautious, and ready to see where it goes. That's exactly how I felt when I first crossed paths with Runway Bows by Fonzie.

Top note The opening notes are luxurious The first impression is a bright, luxurious blend of saffron and rose. It's fresh yet undeniably elegant, carrying just enough intrigue to make people notice. That opening feels like a floral breeze on a perfect day - clean, airy, and slightly exotic. It's the kind of start that makes you smile instantly, knowing you've chosen a fragrance that turns heads.

Middle note The middle notes are inviting As it settles on the skin, the heart reveals a comforting mix of patchouli and sandalwood. This phase feels like slipping into your favorite outfit - grounded yet stylish. It adds depth without losing freshness, making the scent more inviting. The warmth here is addictive, keeping you smelling amazing while also feeling grounded in an understated, confident kind of way.

Bottom note The base notes are impressive The dry-down is where the magic deepens - leather and agarwood join forces for a bold yet smooth finish. It's subtly daring, the kind of scent people remember even hours later. There's a quiet power here, something refined yet intriguing. It leaves a magnetic trail that lingers just enough, like the perfect closing note to an unforgettable personal style statement.

Experience Here's what I felt A few puffs of Runway Bows are more than enough to last all day, making it wonderfully low-maintenance. I love how it shifts from fresh and floral to warm and sophisticated. Safe to say that it has become my "instant confidence" fragrance - perfect for moments when I want to feel fresh, stylish, and just a little bit unstoppable!