Tired at work? Try these 5-minute desk exercises
What's the story
Afternoons at the desk can make you feel tired and less productive. Incorporating quick exercises into your routine can help you fight that slump.
These five-minute desk exercises can boost your energy levels, improve your focus, and promote overall well-being without needing any special equipment or a change of clothes.
By weaving these simple movements into your day, you can improve your physical and mental health.
Neck & shoulder relief
Stretch your neck and shoulders
Sitting for long hours can lead to stress in the neck and shoulders.
To soothe them, gently tilt your head toward each shoulder, holding for a few seconds on either side.
Next, roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion.
This exercise releases accumulated stress from the upper body and improves circulation.
Leg movement boost
Leg extensions for circulation
Leg extensions are perfect for getting your blood flowing while sitting.
Just extend one leg out straight under your desk, hold it for a few seconds, and switch to the other leg.
Repeat a few times on each side.
This exercise helps in reducing stiffness in the legs and promotes better circulation across the lower body.
Wrist flexibility exercise
Wrist stretches to prevent strain
Typing throughout the day can cause wrist strain or discomfort over time.
To combat this, extend one arm out with the palm facing up. Gently pull back on the fingers with your other hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Hold briefly before switching sides.
Regular wrist stretches help maintain flexibility and reduce strain from repetitive motions.
Core engagement move
Seated torso twists for core activation
Engage your core muscles by doing seated torso twists right at your desk chair.
Sit upright with feet flat on the floor. Place hands behind your head or crossed over chest.
Twist slowly from side to side while keeping hips stable facing forward.
This activates core muscles effectively without needing extra space or equipment.
Ankle flexibility routine
Ankle rotations for joint mobility
Ankle rotations are simple yet beneficial exercises that improve joint mobility after long sitting sessions.
Lift one foot off the ground a bit, and rotate the ankle clockwise a few times, followed by counterclockwise ones, before switching feet.
This keeps the ankles flexible, preventing stiffness caused by long hours spent stationary at desks.