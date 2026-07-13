Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, especially vitamin C and vitamin E

Want healthy eyes? Eat these 5 foods

By Vinita Jain 09:07 am Jul 13, 202609:07 am

What's the story

Revitalizing tired eyes can be as easy as adding certain superfoods to your diet. These foods are rich in nutrients that promote eye health and lessen fatigue. By including them in your meals, you can naturally enhance your vision and reduce the strain on your eyes. Here are five superfoods that can help you achieve this goal without any complicated routines or expensive treatments.