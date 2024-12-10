Summarize Simplifying... In short Cabbage hearts can be used in a variety of dishes, from a light coleslaw to a hearty soup.

They can be stir-fried with garlic for a quick side, roasted with Parmesan for a caramelized treat, or even pickled for a tangy snack.

Each method brings out a unique flavor and texture, making cabbage hearts a versatile ingredient in your kitchen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Revitalizing recipes with cabbage hearts

By Simran Jeet 01:08 pm Dec 10, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Cabbage hearts, those tender inner leaves that you might not have given a second thought to before, deserve a moment in the culinary spotlight! They're sweet, slightly peppery, and can bring a refreshing twist to your meals. Check out these five creative ways to use cabbage hearts. They're easy, delicious, and might just turn your everyday meals into gourmet experiences!

Slaw

Crunchy cabbage heart slaw

This recipe keeps coleslaw light and fresh with thinly sliced cabbage hearts tossed in a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Grated carrots and red onion bring a pop of color and extra crunch, making it the perfect side for grilled dishes or a refreshing topper for burgers and sandwiches.

Stir-fry

Stir-fried cabbage hearts with garlic

For a fast, nutritious side dish, stir-frying cabbage hearts with garlic is perfect. Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan, add minced garlic until fragrant, then add the sliced cabbage hearts. Stir-fry until tender but still crisp. Season with soy sauce and a pinch of sugar to enhance their natural sweetness.

Soup

Cabbage heart soup

Turn those cabbage hearts into a warm hug of a soup! Saute onions and carrots in olive oil until they're soft and sweet. Toss in chopped cabbage hearts and let them get a little soft before you add vegetable broth. Let it all simmer until everything's nice and tender. Here's the secret: puree half the soup for creaminess, but leave the rest chunky for texture. Enjoy!

Roast

Roasted cabbage hearts with Parmesan

Roasting cabbage hearts transforms them into a delicious side dish with a sweet, caramelized flavor and irresistibly crispy edges. Simply cut the hearts into wedges, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, then roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown. The result is a flavorful, caramelized treat that complements both meat and vegetarian dishes.

Pickle

Pickled cabbage hearts

To pickle cabbage hearts, simmer one cup of vinegar, half a cup of water, half a cup of sugar, one teaspoon of mustard seeds, one teaspoon of coriander seeds, and two bay leaves. Pour this brine over sliced hearts in jars. Let them sit for a day at room temperature and 48 hours in the fridge. Voila, tangy and crunchy treats are ready!