5 retro hairstyles you'll love

Retro hairstyles have made a huge comeback, bringing along a dose of nostalgia with modernity. The iconic styles of bygone decades are being revived with a contemporary twist, and are becoming popular picks for those wanting to refresh their look. From voluminous curls to sleek bobs, the hairstyles give versatility and charm. Here are five revived retro hairstyles and how you can sport them.

Beehive The classic beehive If you didn't know, the beehive hairstyle, which originated in the 1960s, is characterized by its height and volume. The style involves backcombing the hair at the crown to form a high mound and smoothing over with additional hair for a polished finish. Modern adaptations often include softer edges or added accessories like headbands or clips to give it a fresh look, but keep its iconic silhouette intact.

Bob Sleek bob revival Since its debut in the 1920s, the bob has seen many iterations. The revival of the sleek bob is all about sharp lines and smooth finishes that sit pretty on your face. It looks best with straight hair but you can also tweak it for wavy textures by adding subtle layers or curls at the ends for some movement.

Curls Voluminous curls of the '80s Voluminous curls were the signature of 1980s fashion. There was just something about those bold, bouncing curls! To recreate the look today, use large rollers or curling irons to create big waves across your hair. Finish off with volumizing products to keep it lifted and in place without the stiffness, so that your curls move naturally but retain their shape.

Victory rolls Victory rolls from the '40s Victory rolls gained popularity during World War II as women looked for practical yet stylish ways to wear their hair. This vintage hairstyle entails rolling sections of hair towards the scalp in symmetrical patterns on either side of the head. Today's iterations often feature colorful scarves or ribbons woven through each roll for an updated take on this classic look.