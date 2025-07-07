5 retro hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
Retro hairstyles have made a huge comeback, bringing along a dose of nostalgia with modernity. The iconic styles of bygone decades are being revived with a contemporary twist, and are becoming popular picks for those wanting to refresh their look. From voluminous curls to sleek bobs, the hairstyles give versatility and charm. Here are five revived retro hairstyles and how you can sport them.
Beehive
The classic beehive
If you didn't know, the beehive hairstyle, which originated in the 1960s, is characterized by its height and volume. The style involves backcombing the hair at the crown to form a high mound and smoothing over with additional hair for a polished finish. Modern adaptations often include softer edges or added accessories like headbands or clips to give it a fresh look, but keep its iconic silhouette intact.
Bob
Sleek bob revival
Since its debut in the 1920s, the bob has seen many iterations. The revival of the sleek bob is all about sharp lines and smooth finishes that sit pretty on your face. It looks best with straight hair but you can also tweak it for wavy textures by adding subtle layers or curls at the ends for some movement.
Curls
Voluminous curls of the '80s
Voluminous curls were the signature of 1980s fashion. There was just something about those bold, bouncing curls! To recreate the look today, use large rollers or curling irons to create big waves across your hair. Finish off with volumizing products to keep it lifted and in place without the stiffness, so that your curls move naturally but retain their shape.
Victory rolls
Victory rolls from the '40s
Victory rolls gained popularity during World War II as women looked for practical yet stylish ways to wear their hair. This vintage hairstyle entails rolling sections of hair towards the scalp in symmetrical patterns on either side of the head. Today's iterations often feature colorful scarves or ribbons woven through each roll for an updated take on this classic look.
Pixie
Pixie cut reinvented
The pixie cut took the world by storm in the 50s as an edgy alternative to longer locks. Its modern reinvention features textured layers that contribute depth and dimension, while staying true to its signature short length around ears and nape area. This one's just perfect for those looking for low-maintenance yet chic options without the risk of sacrificing femininity or flair.