Desert adventure 101: Best dunes for sandboarding 

Sandboarding is one thrilling sport, combining the excitement of surfing with the uniqueness of sand dunes. Africa 's expansive deserts are home to the best spots for this adventure, with their towering dunes and expansive sandy areas. They are perfect for seasoned boarders as well as beginners, ensuring an unforgettable rush of adrenaline and challenge.

Swakopmund Namibia's Swakopmund dunes Swakopmund in Namibia is famous for its stunning sand dunes that pull in sandboarders from all over the world. The coastal town provides easy access to the tallest dunes in the world, offering both novices and pros crazy rides. Desert landscape coupled with ocean views makes it a one-of-a-kind spot for adventure junkies. Locally available equipment rentals make it easy for travelers to enjoy this amazing sport.

Atlantis South Africa's Atlantis Dunes Just outside Cape Town, Atlantis Dunes is a hot spot among sandboarding aficionados. The area is dotted with expansive white sands which make for the ideal conditions to board down slopes at breakneck speeds. With dunes of all heights, it can be enjoyed by everyone from newbies to pros looking for heart-stopping descents. Guided tours can help you discover this beautiful terrain without any mishaps.

Erg Chebbi Morocco's Erg Chebbi dunes Erg Chebbi in Morocco provides an incredible backdrop for sandboarding adventures, with its iconic orange-hued sands going on forever. These towering dunes rise up to 150 meters and provide mind-blowing opportunities for boarders to test their skills on steep slopes. Local guides provide equipment rentals and tips on how best to tackle these majestic formations.