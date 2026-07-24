Make the most of ridge gourd peels with these dishes
What's the story
Ridge gourd peels are often discarded as kitchen waste, but they can be transformed into delicious dishes with a little creativity. These peels are rich in fiber and nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your meals. By using ridge gourd peels, you can reduce food waste and add unique flavors to your cooking. Here are five innovative ways to use ridge gourd peels in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Ridge gourd peel stir-fry delight
Ridge gourd peel stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural flavors of the peel.
Simply slice the peels thinly and sauté them with onions, garlic, and spices of your choice.
The result is a savory stir-fry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
This dish not only makes use of the peels but also adds a nutritious twist to your regular meals.
Dish 2
Nutritious ridge gourd peel soup
Transform ridge gourd peels into a comforting soup by simmering them with vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
Add herbs like coriander or mint for an extra layer of flavor.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture or leave it chunky for more bite.
This soup is not only warming but also packed with vitamins from the gourd and other vegetables.
Dish 3
Crispy ridge gourd peel chips
For those who love snacking, crispy ridge gourd peel chips are an excellent option.
Simply toss the peels in olive oil and season them with salt and pepper before baking until crisp.
These chips make for a healthy alternative to regular snacks like potato chips, offering fiber-rich goodness without compromising on taste.
Dish 4
Flavorful ridge gourd peel curry
Ridge gourd peel curry is another delicious way to incorporate this often-overlooked part of the vegetable into your diet.
Cook the sliced peels with tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and cumin for a flavorful curry that pairs well with rice or bread.
The spices enhance the natural taste of the peel while making it more palatable.
Dish 5
Savory ridge gourd peel pancakes
Savory pancakes made from ridge gourd peels provide an innovative breakfast option that is both filling and nutritious.
Mix grated peel with flour, water, salt, and pepper before frying on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served plain or topped off with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.