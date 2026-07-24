Make the most of ridge gourd peels with these dishes

Ridge gourd peel stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural flavors of the peel.

Simply slice the peels thinly and sauté them with onions, garlic, and spices of your choice.

The result is a savory stir-fry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

This dish not only makes use of the peels but also adds a nutritious twist to your regular meals.