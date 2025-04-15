What's the story

Roasted chickpea puffs have emerged as an ideal snacking option for those looking for a crunchy snack without cheating on health.

Made out of chickpeas, these puffs are packed with protein and fiber.

They have a crunch that beats any traditional snack but comes with lesser calories and fat.

With more people opting for healthier snacks, roasted chickpea puffs make an exciting alternative that fits their diet.