How to rock the shag haircut

The shag haircut is back with a bang, giving you a versatile and edgy look that complements all hair types and lengths. Characterized by its layered texture and effortless style, the shag can be customized to suit your taste. Be it straight, wavy, or curly hair, this haircut gives you volume and movement. Here are some tips, styling tricks, and inspirations to nail the shag haircut like a pro.

Length selection Choosing the right length Selecting the right length for your shag haircut is extremely important. Short shags are playful, while medium-length ones give you the best of both worlds- manageability and style. Long shags are dramatic with their cascading layers. Always keep your face shape in mind while choosing a length; shorter styles can accentuate cheekbones, while the longer ones soften angular features.

Product use Styling products for texture To nail the perfect shag, using the right styling products is a must. Texturizing sprays give volume without greasing down hair. Mousse can define natural waves or curls, while pomades define layers in straight hair. Playing around with various products helps discover what works best for your particular hair type.

Drying methods Blow-drying techniques Blow-drying techniques also play a major role in styling a shag haircut properly. For added volume at roots, blow-dry upside down using fingers instead of brushes to keep natural texture intact throughout strands. Diffusers work well on curly shags by enhancing curl patterns without frizzing them out too much.