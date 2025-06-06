What's the story

The iconic origin Hermes Birkin bag, the first of its kind and a symbol of luxury, will be auctioned in Paris next month.

The prototype was designed for actor and singer Jane Birkin in 1984.

The late actor had revealed the design came about after she met then-Hermes CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on an Air France flight and complained of wanting a bag "half the size of my suitcase."

The bag will lead Sotheby's "Fashion Icons" sale on July 10.