Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag to be auctioned in July
What's the story
The iconic origin Hermes Birkin bag, the first of its kind and a symbol of luxury, will be auctioned in Paris next month.
The prototype was designed for actor and singer Jane Birkin in 1984.
The late actor had revealed the design came about after she met then-Hermes CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on an Air France flight and complained of wanting a bag "half the size of my suitcase."
The bag will lead Sotheby's "Fashion Icons" sale on July 10.
Pre-auction display
Bag to be showcased at Sotheby's NY, then in Paris
Before the auction, "The Original Birkin" will be showcased at Sotheby's New York galleries from June 6 to 12. It will then move to Paris for public viewing from July 3-9.
The bag is expected to fetch a record-breaking price, although Sotheby's has not disclosed any estimates yet.
"At this stage we will communicate it privately to potential bidders," said Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion.
Bag details
Differences between original and commercial versions of Birkin bag
The original Birkin bag is different from the commercial versions in seven ways, including its size, metal rings, brass hardware, shoulder strap, zip, and bottom studs.
It also has Birkin's initials "J.B" on the front flap and a pair of nail clippers hanging from the shoulder strap.
The bag's cultural significance is immense; it has been referenced in songs and TV shows like Sex and the City.
Auction history
Famous collector bought the bag after charity auction in 1994
The original Birkin bag was first sold at a charity auction for AIDS in 1994. It was later bought by Catherine Benier, a famous collector and owner of a Paris vintage shop.
Benier has called it "the jewel in my collection," but now plans to sell it after thousands visited during recent exhibitions.
"A collection is only worth it if it's shared," she said.