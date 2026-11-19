Roller skating v/s jogging: Comparing their cardio benefits
What's the story
Roller skating and jogging are two popular forms of cardiovascular exercise, each offering unique benefits for heart health. Both activities can help improve cardiovascular fitness, but they do so in different ways. While jogging is a weight-bearing exercise that strengthens bones and muscles, roller skating provides a low-impact workout that minimizes stress on joints. Here is a look at how these activities contribute to heart health.
#1
Impact on cardiovascular fitness
Both roller skating and jogging are effective at boosting cardiovascular fitness.
Jogging increases heart rate and improves lung capacity by pumping oxygen-rich blood to muscles.
Roller skating, on the other hand, improves circulation with its rhythmic movements, which can be just as effective as jogging in enhancing cardiovascular endurance.
#2
Joint health considerations
For people worried about joint health, roller skating can be a better option than jogging.
Since roller skating is a low-impact activity, it puts less stress on the joints than the repetitive pounding of jogging.
This makes it a great option for those suffering from joint pain or looking to avoid injuries.
#3
Caloric expenditure differences
When it comes to burning calories, both roller skating and jogging can do the job well, depending on the intensity and duration of the workout.
Generally, jogging at a moderate pace burns more calories per hour than roller skating at a similar pace.
However, higher-intensity roller skating sessions can burn an equal number of calories as jogging.
#4
Muscle engagement levels
Roller skating engages more muscle groups than jogging due to its lateral movements and balance requirements.
It works out your legs, core, and even upper body when you use your arms for propulsion or balance.
Jogging mainly works out your lower body muscles like calves and thighs, while strengthening your cardiovascular system.