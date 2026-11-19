Running v/s Pilates: Comparing their cardiovascular benefits
What's the story
Running and Pilates are two of the most popular forms of exercise, each offering unique benefits for cardiovascular health. While running is often associated with endurance and heart health, Pilates focuses on flexibility, core strength, and overall body awareness. Both forms of exercise can contribute to a healthier cardiovascular system, but in different ways. Here's a look at how running and Pilates affect your heart health.
Endurance
Running: Boosting heart endurance
Running is one of the best ways to improve your heart endurance.
When you run, your heart rate increases, pumping more blood and oxygen throughout your body.
This constant demand on the heart strengthens it over time, improving its efficiency.
Regular running can lower resting heart rate by as much as 20 beats per minute for some individuals, indicating improved cardiovascular fitness.
Circulation
Pilates: Enhancing circulation
Pilates also helps improve blood circulation, albeit indirectly.
The controlled movements and breathing techniques used in Pilates promote better oxygen flow through the body. This can help reduce blood pressure levels and improve overall circulation.
While Pilates may not elevate the heart rate as much as running does, it still contributes positively to cardiovascular health by enhancing vascular function.
Caloric burn
Running v/s Pilates: Caloric burn comparison
When it comes to burning calories, running usually takes the cake, thanks to its high-intensity nature.
A 70 kg person can burn approximately 600 calories in an hour of moderate running.
Meanwhile, an hour of Pilates may burn around 200 to 300 calories, depending on the intensity of the session.
However, both exercises can help maintain a healthy weight, which is crucial for heart health.
Combination
Combining both for optimal benefits
Incorporating both running and Pilates into your routine can give you the best of both worlds.
While running improves endurance and strengthens the heart muscle, Pilates enhances flexibility and promotes better circulation through mindful movement practices.
Together, they create a balanced approach to fitness that supports overall cardiovascular health without compromising on strength or flexibility gains.