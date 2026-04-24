How to cook perfect sabudana khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a popular dish from Maharashtra , especially during fasting. The dish is made from tapioca pearls, which are soaked and cooked with spices and peanuts. It is light, yet filling, and easy to prepare. The dish is not just a staple during fasting, but is also loved for its simplicity and taste. Here's how you can make this delightful dish at home.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for sabudana khichdi To prepare sabudana khichdi, you need sabudana (tapioca pearls), roasted peanuts, potatoes, green chilies, cumin seeds, ghee or oil, salt, and lemon juice. These basic ingredients come together to give the dish its signature taste. The quality of sabudana is important; make sure the pearls are small and white for the best results.

Soaking Soaking sabudana perfectly Soaking sabudana properly is the key to a perfect khichdi. Wash the pearls well under running water to remove excess starch. Soak them in just enough water to cover them for about four hours, or until they become soft but not mushy. Drain any excess water before cooking to avoid a soggy texture.

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Cooking Cooking tips for perfect texture Start by heating ghee or oil in a pan, and add cumin seeds until they crackle. Add finely chopped green chilies and diced potatoes, cooking until potatoes soften slightly. Then add the soaked sabudana along with salt, and mix gently without breaking the pearls. Cook on low flame while stirring occasionally until everything is well combined and heated through.

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