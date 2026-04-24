How to cook perfect sabudana khichdi
What's the story
Sabudana khichdi is a popular dish from Maharashtra, especially during fasting. The dish is made from tapioca pearls, which are soaked and cooked with spices and peanuts. It is light, yet filling, and easy to prepare. The dish is not just a staple during fasting, but is also loved for its simplicity and taste. Here's how you can make this delightful dish at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for sabudana khichdi
To prepare sabudana khichdi, you need sabudana (tapioca pearls), roasted peanuts, potatoes, green chilies, cumin seeds, ghee or oil, salt, and lemon juice. These basic ingredients come together to give the dish its signature taste. The quality of sabudana is important; make sure the pearls are small and white for the best results.
Soaking
Soaking sabudana perfectly
Soaking sabudana properly is the key to a perfect khichdi. Wash the pearls well under running water to remove excess starch. Soak them in just enough water to cover them for about four hours, or until they become soft but not mushy. Drain any excess water before cooking to avoid a soggy texture.
Cooking
Cooking tips for perfect texture
Start by heating ghee or oil in a pan, and add cumin seeds until they crackle. Add finely chopped green chilies and diced potatoes, cooking until potatoes soften slightly. Then add the soaked sabudana along with salt, and mix gently without breaking the pearls. Cook on low flame while stirring occasionally until everything is well combined and heated through.
Flavoring
Adding flavor with peanuts and spices
Roasted peanuts add crunchiness and flavor depth when added to the khichdi mix after cooking it with other ingredients, like cumin seeds or green chilies, beforehand. A squeeze of lemon juice enhances the overall taste by adding acidity, which balances out the richness from the ghee or oil used during the preparation process itself.