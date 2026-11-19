Moroccan saffron vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew made with an array of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers.

The dish is usually flavored with spices like cumin and coriander, but what makes it special is the addition of saffron threads.

The saffron not only adds a rich color but also infuses the dish with its distinct aroma.

It's usually served with couscous or bread to soak up the flavorful sauce.