Sago pearls are derived from the pith of sago palms

Why sago pearls are so popular in India

By Vinita Jain 07:30 pm Jul 07, 202607:30 pm

What's the story

Sago pearls, the tiny starch balls that are commonly used in Indian kitchens, have an interesting history. Originally from the tropical regions, these pearls have traveled a long way to become an integral part of Indian cuisine. From being a staple food in some cultures to an exotic ingredient in others, sago pearls have adapted to different culinary traditions. Here's how sago pearls became a kitchen staple in India.