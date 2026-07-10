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Can saltwater rinses help prevent infections?

By Simran Jeet 10:54 am Jul 10, 202610:54 am

What's the story

Saltwater rinses are often recommended as a natural remedy to prevent infections, especially in the oral cavity. The practice involves dissolving salt in warm water and swishing it around the mouth or throat. While it may provide temporary relief from sore throats or minor oral irritations, many believe it can ward off infections. However, scientific evidence supporting this claim is limited and often misunderstood.