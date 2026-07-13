Sandbag workouts also improve core stability

Sandbag workouts: The simple workout that builds full-body strength

By Vinita Jain 08:48 am Jul 13, 202608:48 am

What's the story

Sandbag workouts are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their versatility and effectiveness. They provide a unique way to build strength and improve fitness levels without the need for expensive equipment. Unlike traditional weights, sandbags shift during use, which engages more muscles and improves stability. This dynamic nature makes them ideal for a range of exercises that can be tailored to different fitness levels. Here are five surprising benefits of sandbag workouts.