Remember, start small and gradually take on larger dunes as you gain confidence and skill.

Sandboarding the dunes of Namibia

By Anujj Trehaan 10:55 am Nov 13, 202410:55 am

What's the story Sandboarding in Namibia provides a rush of adrenaline as you slide down the world's highest sand dunes. This exciting sport, similar to snowboarding, takes place against the backdrop of Namibia's immense desert landscapes, combining adventure with the serene beauty of nature. Whether you're a seasoned boarder or a novice, it guarantees a memorable experience.

Choosing the right location

Namibia has a ton of great places for sandboarding, but the most popular is definitely Swakopmund. These dunes range from 30 to 300 meters high, so there's something for everyone, whether you're a beginner or a pro. Another great spot is Walvis Bay. Here, the dunes crash right into the ocean, making for some seriously epic views while you shred.

Preparing for your adventure

Before heading out to the dunes, make sure you're adequately prepared. Wear comfortable clothing and closed shoes. Sunscreen is a must due to the harsh desert sun. While most operators provide sandboards and wax, it's a good idea to check beforehand. Have a basic level of physical fitness. Climbing up the sand dunes requires a fair amount of effort.

Learning techniques and safety

If you're a first-time sandboarder, getting a lesson can make a huge difference. Trained instructors will show you how to stand, balance on the board, and manage your speed as you go down the dune. They'll also teach you safety techniques, like how to fall properly to avoid getting hurt. Always pay attention to what the local guides are telling you, and adhere to their instructions.

Maximizing your experience

To fully enjoy your sandboarding experience in Namibia, it's best to plan your trip during the cooler months between May and September when temperatures are more manageable. Opt for early morning sessions to beat the midday heat and enjoy a smoother ride on the freshly cooled sand. And, leave your camera behind; you can't click pictures or record videos while boarding down the dunes!

Tips for first-timers

If you are a beginner, start on smaller dunes and work your way up to larger ones. Take the time to stand up slowly on your board and find your balance. Learn how leaning affects your direction and speed. By slowly progressing to more challenging dunes, you can ensure a safe and fun introduction to this exciting sport, making the learning experience both effective and enjoyable.