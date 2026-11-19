Sanjeev Kapoor's Wonderchef launches new lifestyle brand, Thyme
What's the story
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is diversifying his cookware and kitchen appliance brand, Wonderchef, by launching a new lifestyle and home appliance brand called Thyme. This new line will feature products like premium pedestal fans, air purifiers, small personal fans, and robotic vacuum cleaners, reported MoneyControl. The decision to create a separate brand for these products was made because Kapoor believes that "Wonderchef should stay in the kitchen."
Distribution strategy
Distribution and consumer behavior insights
The new products will be distributed through Wonderchef's existing distribution network, as well as its stores, retail outlets, e-commerce, and quick-commerce platforms.
Kapoor revealed that Wonderchef has already seen positive results on Blinkit, which has helped the company study consumer behavior in categories beyond kitchen appliances.
Growth projection
FY27 net sales target and recent sales success
Wonderchef is aiming to achieve its FY27 net sales target of ₹600 crore with this new product range.
Kapoor stated that the company recently recorded its best-ever month, crossing ₹100 crore in sales.
He believes the new category will allow them to enter new consumer segments without diluting Wonderchef's kitchen identity.
Future plans
Smarter kitchen appliances and IPO possibilities
Kapoor said Wonderchef is also focusing on making kitchen appliances smarter and exploring how AI can improve hardware products.
On the possibility of an IPO, Kapoor was cautious but said it could serve two purposes: providing an exit to existing investors and funding growth.
However, he added that both objectives could be achieved without going public, and the company would prefer to scale up before considering a large IPO.
"If we raise money...it will only be for growth," he said.