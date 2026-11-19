Kapoor said Wonderchef is also focusing on making kitchen appliances smarter and exploring how AI can improve hardware products.

On the possibility of an IPO, Kapoor was cautious but said it could serve two purposes: providing an exit to existing investors and funding growth.

However, he added that both objectives could be achieved without going public, and the company would prefer to scale up before considering a large IPO.

"If we raise money...it will only be for growth," he said.