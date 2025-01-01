Summarize Simplifying... In short Save money and embrace eco-friendly cleaning with everyday household items.

What's the story In the current times, with the high cost of living, saving money has become crucial for Indian families. One way to cut costs is by making your own natural cleaners. Not only are homemade cleaners cost-effective, but they also reduce exposure to harsh chemicals found in store-bought products. Read this article for tips on how to save money by making your own natural cleaners at home.

Vinegar: The all-purpose cleaner

Vinegar, the ultimate budget-friendly cleaner, shines on more than just countertops. Combine equal parts water and vinegar for sparkling, streak-free windows and mirrors. Pro tip: Heat your vinegar solution for extra grime-fighting power. And, at just around ₹40 per liter, vinegar is a wallet-friendly alternative to store-bought glass cleaners, which can easily exceed ₹100 for the same quantity.

Baking soda: The gentle scrub

Baking soda, a staple in most Indian homes, is an affordable cleaning superstar. It excels as a gentle scrub for counters, sinks, and bathrooms. A paste of baking soda and water tackles stubborn stains without harm. At ₹20/100 grams, it's a steal compared to commercial scrubs at around ₹60 for the same quantity.

Lemon: Nature's disinfectant

Turns out, lemons aren't just for flavor - they're natural disinfectants and deodorizers too! Half a lemon dipped in salt or baking powder makes a potent scrub for surfaces, and it leaves behind a fresh scent. Mix lemon juice and water for an antibacterial spray in the kitchen. And, at ₹30 per half kilogram, lemons are a cheap and eco-friendly cleaning solution!

Essential oils: For a pleasant aroma

Cleanliness is important, but so is a fresh-smelling home! Incorporate essential oils such as lavender or tea tree oil into your homemade cleaners for their natural antiseptic properties and refreshing aroma. A couple of drops can eliminate the need for artificial air fresheners that are priced upwards of ₹200. This method guarantees a healthier ambiance and significant savings on domestic expenditures.