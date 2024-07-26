In short Simplifying... In short Savitribai Khanolkar, the creative mind behind India's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, drew inspiration from legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and Hindu god Indra.

The medal, introduced in 1950, is a bronze disc featuring Shivaji's sword "Bhavani" and Indra's weapon "Vajra".

Khanolkar's legacy extends beyond this, having designed other bravery medals and contributed to social work, supporting soldiers and refugees.

The Param Vir Chakra has been awarded to 21 war heroes, including four from the Kargil War.

Meet Savitribai Khanolkar, the designer behind India's Param Vir Chakra

By Simran Jeet 04:36 pm Jul 26, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Savitribai Khanolkar, born as Eve Yvonne Maday de Maros in Neuchatel, Switzerland on July 20, 1913, is the designer of India's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra. During WWII, she met Major General Vikram Khanolkar while he trained at the Royal Military Academy in the UK. Despite family objections, she married him in Mumbai in 1932. Retired Squadron Leader PA Pathreeker remarked that she often said she was "born in Europe by mistake," considering herself an Indian soul.

Cultural immersion

Khanolkar's deep dive into Indian culture and traditions

Khanolkar fully embraced Indian culture and history, studying its mythology, traditions, and religious scriptures. She adopted a vegetarian lifestyle and became fluent in Marathi, Sanskrit, and Hindi. Her profound understanding of Indian culture led Major General Hira Lal Atal to seek her assistance in designing a new medal for gallantry after India gained independence in 1947.

Medal creation

Designing India's highest gallantry award

Khanolkar drew inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of India's greatest warriors, incorporating his legendary sword "Bhavani" on both sides of the medal. The design also features the Hindu god Indra's powerful mythic weapon "Vajra," inspired by sage Dadhichi who sacrificed his body to forge this weapon. The Param Vir Chakra is a circular bronze disc made of gunmetal, measuring 1.375-inch (3.49cm) in diameter and was introduced on January 26, 1950, on the first Republic Day of India.

Additional achievements

Khanolkar's contributions beyond the Param Vir Chakra

In addition to the Param Vir Chakra, Khanolkar also designed several other prestigious bravery medals including the Mahavir Chakra, the Vir Chakra, the Ashok Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, and the Shaurya Chakra. She was deeply involved in social work, supporting soldiers, their families and refugees displaced during Partition. After her husband's death in 1952, she joined the Ramakrishna Mission and authored a book Saints of Maharashtra.

Award legacy

The Param Vir Chakra's legacy and recipients

The Param Vir Chakra has been awarded to 21 war heroes so far, including four brave soldiers from the Kargil War: Captain Vikram Batra (posthumously), Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, and Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (posthumously). The Kargil War, fought between India and Pakistan, still influences regional security dynamics after 25 years. Coincidentally, Major Somnath Sharma of the fourth Kumaon regiment, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, was related to Khanolkar's elder daughter.