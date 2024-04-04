Next Article

Kerala's coconut-based dishes you should try

By Anujj Trehaan 03:03 pm Apr 04, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Kerala, known as 'God's Own Country,' is not just celebrated for its scenic backwaters and greenery but also for its distinct culinary culture. Coconut is a cornerstone of Kerala's food, lending a unique flavor and texture to its dishes. Here are five essential coconut delicacies from Kerala that offer a taste of the state's traditional flavors and are a must-try for culinary explorers.

Dish 1

Appam with stew: A heavenly combo

Appam is a type of pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, boasting a soft and fluffy center with a crispy edge. It pairs perfectly with stew, a coconut milk-based curry brimming with spices like cinnamon and cloves. The stew typically features potatoes and carrots, making it a comforting dish that embodies the essence of Kerala on a plate.

Dish 2

Puttu: Steamed layered delight

Puttu is a steamed, cylindrical cake made from alternating layers of ground rice and grated coconut. It boasts a gentle flavor, which allows it to complement a variety of side dishes such as the savory kadala curry or sweet ripe bananas. As a staple breakfast item, puttu not only energizes but also supplies dietary fiber from the rice and beneficial fats from the coconut.

Dish 3

Avial: The vegetarian medley

Avial is a notable vegetarian dish from Kerala, comprising mixed vegetables like drumsticks, carrots, beans. and raw banana. These ingredients are cooked in yogurt and a smooth coconut paste. Seasoned with fragrant curry leaves and coconut oil, the dish presents a taste that is subtly complex, capturing the simple elegance and depth of flavors characteristic of Keralite cuisine.

Dish 4

Payasam: Sweet coconut indulgence

In Kerala, no celebration is complete without the sweet dish payasam, a pudding that's a festival staple. This dessert comes in various styles, but the versions using coconut milk are especially beloved. Whether it's rice or vermicelli, when cooked in sweetened coconut milk and garnished with nuts, it becomes not only a source of comfort but also an energy-boosting treat.

Dish 5

Thenga Choru: Fragrant coconut rice

Thenga Choru translates to "coconut rice" - another beloved preparation where rice is cooked with grated coconut, spices like ginger and green chilies, and nuts like cashews for added crunchiness. This dish can be enjoyed on its own or paired with curries; either way it offers both nutrition from the rice grains and good fats from the coconuts.