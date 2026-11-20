The key ingredients of misal pav are sprouted lentils (matki or moth beans), onions, tomatoes, and a range of spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.

The dish is topped with farsan (crispy snack mix), chopped onions, lemon wedges, and fresh coriander leaves.

These elements combine to give a unique blend of textures and flavors that make misal pav so delicious.